Winning EuroMillions tickets sold in Clonakilty and Dunmanway

Two of the three winning tickets in Friday night’s special EuroMillions Raffle draw which are worth €1m each, were sold in Clonakilty and Dunmanway.

Players who purchased their EuroMillions tickets in these areas have been urged to check their tickets carefully to ensure that they do not miss out on this life-changing prize.

A third wining ticket was sold in Galway. The National Lottery will reveal the exact selling locations of the life-changing EuroMillions prizes tomorrow morning.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it was ‘incredible is to see two neighbouring towns in the picturesque area of West Cork to share in the excitement which comes with a million-euro lottery prize win.’

‘Compared to the overall size of the EuroMillions community, to have two of these raffle wins in such close proximity in a local community such as West Cork is very exciting, and we cannot wait to contact the local retailers this evening to give them the good news. We are still waiting to hear from all three of the winners in Galway and Cork, so we are reminding players to keep checking their tickets to see if they are one of Ireland’s three latest National Lottery millionaires,’ the spokesperson said.