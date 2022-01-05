Win €100 off your January bills; Recalling the Tit Bonhomme tragedy; New Year's Day swims in pictures; Baltimore a victim of its own success; Maiden rally win for Dunmanway's David Guest; Success for Clon's sexual health hub

News

January 5th, 2022 7:37 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

Win:

• €100 off your January bills!

In News:

• Recalling the Tit Bonhomme tragedy a decade on
• New Year's Day swims in pictures
• Cool reception to minimum alcohol pricing
• Baltimore a victim of its own success

In Sport:

• Maiden rally win for Dunmanway's David Guest
• Courceys target Munster success

In Life & Community:

• A hub to make sexual health information more available to young people is proving very successful in Clonakilty

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY JANUARY 6TH

