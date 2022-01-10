WIN €100 off your January bills

Overspent this Christmas?

WIN €100 OFF YOUR BILLS

We all know the feeling. You daren't check the bank balance or credit card statement to reveal the full horror of your Christmas spending spree.

Well The Southern Star would like to help relieve the pressure a little for one reader by contributing €100 towards paying off the bills or helping the bank account!

How to enter

To be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize simply answer the question below and fill in the form by close of business on Wednesday, January 12th, 2022.

We’ll publish details of the lucky winner in next week’s edition. Good Luck!