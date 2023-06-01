‘Wild gender ideologies being foisted on young people’ – TD

LOCAL TD Michael Collins has said the ‘wildest precepts of gender ideology’ are being ‘relentlessly smuggled into every area’ of a young child’s life.

The TD was responding to reports that from next September, first year students will learn the importance of consent in sexual relationships and also the influence of porn.

The Goleen deputy is calling for a national debate on what he has described as ‘the imposition of a radical, scientifically incoherent and extreme sexual education agenda being foisted upon schools and children.’

‘I have been in contact with many parents who just cannot get their heads around who or what is driving this agenda forward,’ said Deputy Collins.

‘We are given to believe that agencies such as the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment and indeed the HSE are framing these issues after consultation with the public.

‘I would have deep reservations about that because the vast majority of parents who raise this issue with me are routinely appalled when they find out about the explicit sexual imagery and language that is being endorsed as child appropriate at the highest levels of government – including the Department of Education itself.’

The independent deputy says that parents have trusted educators and the process of formulating the curriculum.

‘But that trust is being eroded completely due to the apparent indifference that many of these agencies have to the concerns and outright fears that parents and children are expressing,’ he said.

‘There is a genuine sense that the wildest precepts of gender ideology are being smuggled into every area of a young child’s life.

‘Parents feel it is relentless and they are right, it is relentless.’

He said government must try and find some way of striking the balance between respect for a child’s journey and the right of parents to protect those very children from concepts that they are expected to receive and affirm without any criticism being possible.