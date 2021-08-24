White Rabbit sauces perfect for BBQ weather!

Following his graduation from UCC with the Diploma in Speciality Food Production programme Stephen Vaughan very successfully launched his range of BBQ sauces, which he developed for use in the White Rabbit Bar and BBQ, on Cork’s MacCurtain st.

Stephen was delighted to be selected as a supplier of these sauces on the Grow With Aldi programme. Like others on the Diploma, Stephen benefitted from the wide range of technical and business topics provided by the course, plus the many opportunities to network with like-minded food entrepreneurs, trainers and support agencies.

Applications are now being taken for the next cycle of this Diploma, and substantial funding is available for eligible applicants. The Diploma will start on 12th October 2021 and will run on a part-time basis until May 2022.

It may be necessary to deliver part of the Diploma programme using a suite of on-line delivery tools as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

To learn more you can contact Dr Angela Sheehan, [email protected], or by visit www.ucc.ie/en/fitu.

Success on a plate!

Recent graduates Norza Daud-Collins and May O’Donovan would both agree that participating in the UCC’s part-time Diploma in Speciality Food Production programme last year made a big difference to the successful development of their food businesses.

Norza, owner of Malay Kitchen restaurants in Cork, has developed a range of wonderful sauces and pastes, which can be bought through the shops or website. May’s wide range of fabulous Asian food products can be bought in her store ‘SensAsian Fare’ in Ballincollig, or at the Mahon Point farmer’s market.

Both businesses have benefitted from the wide range of technical and business topics provided by the Diploma, plus the many opportunities to network with like-minded food entrepreneurs, trainers and support agencies.

