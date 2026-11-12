Barman caught with €300 cocaine in hotel car park

A BARMAN found in possession of cocaine in the car park of a Skibbereen hotel has been directed to give two random drug tests.

Ian Corcoran, of Carrig Court, Church Road, Blackrock, Cork, pleaded guilty to possession of the drug at Skibbereen District Court.

On January 3 at 2.10am, gardaí received a call from the porter at the West Cork Hotel on Ilen Street about an argument between a couple.

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Mr Corcoran, who works in bars, had left the hotel before gardaí arrived at the scene.

They found him in the hotel car park a short time later.

He was heavily intoxicated and a bag with white powder was found in his wallet during a garda search.

On lab analysis, the substance tested positive for cocaine and was valued at around €300.

The court heard that Mr Corcoran has six previous convictions for road traffic offences, including one for drug driving, which saw him banned from driving for 12 months.

“I was in treatment in January and I’m on probation,” said Mr Corcoran, who attended The Grove treatment centre in Kerry.

He added he was completely off drugs since the beginning of this year.

Judge Joanne Carroll asked for a probation report and for two random drug tests from Mr Corcoran before his next court appearance on January 26, 2027.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.