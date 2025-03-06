Southern Star Ltd. logo
THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: Greener Living supplement; Autism centre delayed; Phil Healy targets Euro glory

March 6th, 2025 7:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: Greener Living supplement; Autism centre delayed; Phil Healy targets Euro glory

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Greener Living supplement

We spotlight local people and businesses practising and promoting sustainability in West Cork


IN NEWS

Autism centre delayed

Council's Patrick's Day trip cost revealed

Shoeless man drove motorbike while drunk

Skibbereen TY students stage Grease for annual musical

Cllrs' anger over delay to HRT scheme

Goleen to city bus is 'not under threat'

Takeaway named best in Munster

Calf prices stronger than ever


IN LIFE

Bringing the freedom of dance to Bantry and beyond

 

IN SPORT

Phil Healy targets Euro glory

Where do Cork footballers go from here?

The Beamish Cup semi-finals will take centre stage on Sunday

Clonakilty footballers hit the ground running in Division 1

Bandon AC’s Simon Nolan returned to the Seville Marathon 

 

