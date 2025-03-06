This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.
Greener Living supplement
We spotlight local people and businesses practising and promoting sustainability in West Cork
IN NEWS
Autism centre delayed
Council's Patrick's Day trip cost revealed
Shoeless man drove motorbike while drunk
Skibbereen TY students stage Grease for annual musical
Cllrs' anger over delay to HRT scheme
Goleen to city bus is 'not under threat'
Takeaway named best in Munster
Calf prices stronger than ever
IN LIFE
Bringing the freedom of dance to Bantry and beyond
IN SPORT
Phil Healy targets Euro glory
Where do Cork footballers go from here?
The Beamish Cup semi-finals will take centre stage on Sunday
Clonakilty footballers hit the ground running in Division 1
Bandon AC’s Simon Nolan returned to the Seville Marathon
