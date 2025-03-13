This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.
IN NEWS
Waiting times to access school dentists in West Cork have increased significantly.
Wet winter means hard times for Beara sanctuary
Lighting deteriorating in every West Cork town
Recalling Covid-19 five years ago this week
Confessions of a cyclist exploring West Cork
Assault in Baltimore pub toilets recalled in court
TB still a problem as bluetongue fears grow
IN LIFE
Guide to St Patrick's Day events
Canadian vibe to new Skibb community artist space
IN SPORT
Ardfield and Clon set up Beamish Cup final derby
Keith Cronin leads local charge in West Cork Rally
Heroic Hammies win the Simcox Cup title for the first time
Two-page picture special from the West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League awards night
West Cork U16s win SFAI National U16 Schoolboys Inter-League Bowl title
