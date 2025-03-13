This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

IN NEWS

Waiting times to access school dentists in West Cork have increased significantly.

Wet winter means hard times for Beara sanctuary

Lighting deteriorating in every West Cork town

Recalling Covid-19 five years ago this week

Confessions of a cyclist exploring West Cork

Assault in Baltimore pub toilets recalled in court

TB still a problem as bluetongue fears grow



IN LIFE

Guide to St Patrick's Day events

Canadian vibe to new Skibb community artist space

IN SPORT

Ardfield and Clon set up Beamish Cup final derby

Keith Cronin leads local charge in West Cork Rally

Heroic Hammies win the Simcox Cup title for the first time

Two-page picture special from the West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League awards night

West Cork U16s win SFAI National U16 Schoolboys Inter-League Bowl title

Barryroe hurlers earned bragging rights in their county league opener against Argideen Rangers

