This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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FREE 28-page West Fork magazine - summer food special

West Cork’s Cutest Pet finalists revealed - find out how you can help select the overall winner!

IN NEWS

A West Cork councillor who was born in Bessborough said she is ‘saddened’ by the decision to allow 106 apartments to be built on the site of the former mother and baby home.

Ambulances could be washed using rainwater if a planning application for Clonakilty gets the go ahead.

Cork County Council has once again been criticised over lack of engagement on a greenway route.

Christy O'Sullivan on his stroke recovery and praising CUH staff.

Children and parents in Dunmanway will face a big change this September as three of the town’s primary schools will amalgamate.

IN LIFE

Paul Ryan from Ballinscarthy was recently ordained a deacon.

IN SPORT

We chat to Bandon professional boxer Joseph ‘The Lawman’ Lawlor about his journey in the sport and his first professional fight.

Rosscarbery bowler Méabh Cuinnea was crowned All-Ireland women’s U18 champion at Ballinagree – her first All-Ireland title!

Defending champions Cork will take on Roscommon in the All-Ireland U18A football final after seeing off Dublin in the semi-final.

Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí’s Grace Cronin received a West Cork Sports Star Youth Award after leading her school’s rugby team to Munster Girls’ Junior Cup glory.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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