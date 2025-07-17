This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

FOOD, GLORIOUS FOOD!

Events, culinary trails, recipes, markets and more inside our FREE 28-page ‘West Fork’ magazine

IN NEWS

Post worker guilty of kill threat

Uisce Eireann in the dock over water outages 'madness'

Ruhama launches West Cork service for vulnerable women

Schull teenager Oliver Sugars is the only Cork sailor representing Ireland in the Topper World Championships this week

IN LIFE

Caragh Bell pays homage to a golden era as she prepares to relive it again in Skibbereen

IN SPORT

Rebels ready to end 20-year wait for glory

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Fintan McCarthy helped Skibbereen Rowing Club add to the record haul of Irish Rowing Championship titles

Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas crowned Division 7 county hurling league champions

There was All-Ireland road bowling joy for local bowlers Brian O’Driscoll and Tommy Coppinger

Bantry kickboxer Tony Stephenson wants a Total Kombat rematch and the opportunity to reverse a controversial loss

Caoimhe Flannery picked up a West Cork Sports Star Award recently, and has been in top form ever since!

