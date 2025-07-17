This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.
FOOD, GLORIOUS FOOD!
Events, culinary trails, recipes, markets and more inside our FREE 28-page ‘West Fork’ magazine
IN NEWS
Post worker guilty of kill threat
Uisce Eireann in the dock over water outages 'madness'
Ruhama launches West Cork service for vulnerable women
Schull teenager Oliver Sugars is the only Cork sailor representing Ireland in the Topper World Championships this week
IN LIFE
Caragh Bell pays homage to a golden era as she prepares to relive it again in Skibbereen
IN SPORT
Rebels ready to end 20-year wait for glory
Two-time Olympic gold medallist Fintan McCarthy helped Skibbereen Rowing Club add to the record haul of Irish Rowing Championship titles
Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas crowned Division 7 county hurling league champions
There was All-Ireland road bowling joy for local bowlers Brian O’Driscoll and Tommy Coppinger
Bantry kickboxer Tony Stephenson wants a Total Kombat rematch and the opportunity to reverse a controversial loss
Caoimhe Flannery picked up a West Cork Sports Star Award recently, and has been in top form ever since!
