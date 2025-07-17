Early milking key to reducing farming hours

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Healy-Rae has called on dairy farmers to reflect on their work-life balance, as findings of a recent Dublin City University (DCU) and Teagasc study shows 24% of farmers have reported burnout, and 50% report sleep issues.

Speaking at the Teagasc Moorepark Dairy open day last week, Dr Siobhán O’Connor highlighted that persistent poor sleep and burnout can lead to poor health and mental health issues, while Teagasc health and safety specialist advisor, Dr John McNamara emphasised the close link between excessive workload and farm workplace injury levels.

The People in Dairying Research Programme found that farms with more effective work organisation reported shorter working hours, more days off, and earlier finish times in spring compared to all other farms.

These farmers also found it easier to attract and retain staff, while the research revealed considerable scope to reduce workload and minimise farmer stress during the busy spring period.

Farmers in the study identified five key areas that can save time or cause hardship during spring, including calf management, workforce planning, weather, animal health, and work organisation.

Earlier evening milking was a key practice to reduce total working hours, while early planning, smart investments, and initiative-taking workforce sourcing helped reduce stress and save time during the calving season.

Minister Healy-Rae added that these practical measures were essential for safe and productive farming.’

‘After a hard day’s work, it is important that there is time for family life and interests outside the farm gate.’