Fibre broadband available near Eyeries, Kinsale

MORE than 5,300 Cork premises in the Eyeries and Kinsale catchment area can now avail of high-speed broadband, according to National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering the new network under the National Broadband Plan.

In all 82,000 premises in County Cork are included in the State’s intervention area, which will see NBI deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms, and schools.

As the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, Cork will receive €314m of Government investment under the National Broadband Plan.

There are 1,753 Cork premises in the Eyeries deployment area and 3,568 Cork premises in the Kinsale deployment area that can join the NBI network (visit nbi.ie/map/ and enter your Eircode to see if you’re eligible).

Works have already been completed in other parts of Cork, including the rural surrounds of Kanturk, Midleton, and Carrigaline.

A total of 48,009 premises can now pre-order or order high-speed, reliable broadband across the county with 14,996 connections made so far.

Network build works are also continuing across Cork with build works in progress for over 3,400 premises near the Skibbereen deployment area, due to be connected by spring next year.

TJ Malone, CEO, National Broadband Ireland, said: ’Overall, over 48,000 homes, businesses and farms in Co Cork can now order a high-speed fibre connection to the NBI network.

This includes almost 4,100 premises near Kanturk, over 9,500 premises near Midleton and almost 4,800 premises near Carrigaline.

‘We are working hard on the ground to progress other areas of the county through engineering survey, design and construction phases. We are encouraging Cork residents to visit the NBI website to check their Eircode and sign up for updates.’