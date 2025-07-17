Cork lawyer named partner in leading law firm

A West Cork man has been named as a new partner in a leading Irish law firm.

Mason Hayes & Curran has promoted Micheál McCarthy to partner in its data and technology team.

Micheál is from Clonakilty in West Cork and attended Mount Saint Michael secondary school in Rosscarbery.

He joined the firm as a trainee lawyer in 2016.

Micheál advises some of the world’s leading technology companies on regulatory investigations, cybersecurity, and the development of new and innovative products and technologies.

He regularly advises on novel topics at the intersection of law and new technology, including the application of emerging AI laws, complex data regulation and digital content rules.

Philip Nolan, chair of the firm and head of the data and technology team, said: “Micheál has developed deep expertise in fast-moving areas of data and technology where legal frameworks are still evolving.

‘Clients value his pragmatic ability to navigate complex regulatory issues and anticipate risk before it arises. I’m very pleased to welcome him to the partnership and look forward to his continued support to our technology sector clients.’

Micheál commented: ‘In my new role as partner, I will continue to provide clients with pragmatic and commercial solutions to complex legal matters and bring clarity on data and technology compliance issues.’

Mason Hayes & Curran employs over 650 staff, including 124 partners, and has offices in Dublin, London, New York and San Francisco.