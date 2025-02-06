This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now

IN NEWS

Four West Cork women take seats in Seanad

Read about the new speed limits come into effect this Friday

The Ballydehob man mentoring younger farmers on TikTok!

EPA urges Uisce Éireann to act on Ballydehob water

Return scheme success hits bring sites

IN LIFE

Businesses are booming – thanks to LEO

IN SPORT

Jack Crowley’s impact off the bench was a key reason Ireland beat England in the Six Nations opener.

Rowing Ireland Umpire of the Year TJ Ryan shares his journey in the sport.

Bantry Blues are ready for their Carbery U21A football title defence that will start this weekend.

Carbery Rangers manager Seamus Hayes feels the new Gaelic football rules are good for the game.

Drinagh Rangers make their move in the Premier Division title race after their latest win.

Coláiste na Toirbhirte came up just short in their All-Ireland schools’ senior B camogie semi-final.

