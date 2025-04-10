This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

IN NEWS

'Heart of Clonakilty' Sinéad special award

Derelict sites valued at over €5.5 million across West Cork

New group lobbying for cultural centre to put ‘art’ into Clonakilty

Vincent O'Shea on West Cork’s ‘Omega Block’ of sunny weather

Peter O’Brien reflects on 200 farm classics columns in The Southern Star

IN LIFE

Upcycling is now in fashion

IN SPORT

Jack Crowley’s tour de force for Munster against La Rochelle showed he is the man for the big occasion.

So far, so good for Bandon hurlers in the county league as they top Division 4.

Castletownbere’s Laura Power reflects on her role in Cork ladies football’s rise to glory.

Clonakilty RFC girls were crowned Munster U18 Cup champions after a dominant win against Ballincollig.

Can Drinagh Rangers B pull off a shock in the cup final against Drinagh Rangers A team?

