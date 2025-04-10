This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.
Your guide to the perfect West Cork home and garden with our included Home & Garden supplement
IN NEWS
'Heart of Clonakilty' Sinéad special award
Derelict sites valued at over €5.5 million across West Cork
New group lobbying for cultural centre to put ‘art’ into Clonakilty
Vincent O'Shea on West Cork’s ‘Omega Block’ of sunny weather
Peter O’Brien reflects on 200 farm classics columns in The Southern Star
IN LIFE
Upcycling is now in fashion
IN SPORT
Jack Crowley’s tour de force for Munster against La Rochelle showed he is the man for the big occasion.
So far, so good for Bandon hurlers in the county league as they top Division 4.
Castletownbere’s Laura Power reflects on her role in Cork ladies football’s rise to glory.
Clonakilty RFC girls were crowned Munster U18 Cup champions after a dominant win against Ballincollig.
Can Drinagh Rangers B pull off a shock in the cup final against Drinagh Rangers A team?
