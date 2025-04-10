Southern Star Ltd. logo
THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: FREE Home & Garden supplement; 'Heart of Clonakilty' Sinéad special award; Jack Crowley is the man for the big occasion

April 10th, 2025 7:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: FREE Home & Garden supplement; 'Heart of Clonakilty' Sinéad special award; Jack Crowley is the man for the big occasion

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

 

Your guide to the perfect West Cork home and garden with our included Home & Garden supplement

 

IN NEWS

'Heart of Clonakilty' Sinéad special award

Derelict sites valued at over €5.5 million across West Cork

New group lobbying for cultural centre to put ‘art’ into Clonakilty

Vincent O'Shea on West Cork’s ‘Omega Block’ of sunny weather

Peter O’Brien reflects on 200 farm classics columns in The Southern Star

 

IN LIFE

Upcycling is now in fashion

 

IN SPORT

Jack Crowley’s tour de force for Munster against La Rochelle showed he is the man for the big occasion.

So far, so good for Bandon hurlers in the county league as they top Division 4.

Castletownbere’s Laura Power reflects on her role in Cork ladies football’s rise to glory.

Clonakilty RFC girls were crowned Munster U18 Cup champions after a dominant win against Ballincollig.

Can Drinagh Rangers B pull off a shock in the cup final against Drinagh Rangers A team?

 

*****

