October 3rd, 2024 7:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

IN NEWS

Local reaction to Budget 2025 with West Cork businesspeople

West Cork's top tourist spots revealed

Bantry gets new affordable homes

Fury over cuts to roads funding

Judge McNulty retires from the bench

Lockdown reflections – four years on

 

IN LIFE

Festival brings feel-good factor to West Cork

Garden brings out best of Ballydehob

 

IN SPORT

Cronin crowned Irish Tarmac rally champ

Dohenys advance to Cork SAFC last four

 

