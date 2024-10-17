Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: FREE Property West Cork supplement; An Post sells off four post offices; O'Donovan Rossa ladies heading to senior ranks for the first time

October 17th, 2024 6:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now

 

We take a closer look at an amazing farmhouse renovation project, West Cork’s dream homes and more in our FREE Property West Cork supplement

 

IN NEWS

An Post sells off four post offices

October monthly farming award winner announced

No immediate plans for historic soup kitchen

Restricted breed dog got loose on street

Top 10 series to watch this winter

IN LIFE

Novel set in West Cork a best seller

Phil Coulter waives fee for Skibb charity gig

IN SPORT

O'Donovan Rossa ladies heading to senior ranks for the first time

Hurley fires Haven back into final

