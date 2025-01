This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now

IN NEWS

The Big Freeze hits West Cork

Bantry lights up for New Year's Eve

Christmas burglar got drunk in storeroom

Plan to house asylum seekers scrapped

Kinsale woman's death now a murder probe

Tommy Moyles' 2025 farming outlook



IN LIFE

Kinsale Youth Community Service needs support



IN SPORT

Battle for Beamish Cup to kick off

O'Donovan Rossa ladies celebrate 2024 success

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe