THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: The Big Freeze hits West Cork; Positive signs for farming in 2025; Battle for Beamish Cup to kick off

January 9th, 2025 7:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now

IN NEWS

The Big Freeze hits West Cork

Bantry lights up for New Year's Eve

Christmas burglar got drunk in storeroom

Plan to house asylum seekers scrapped

Kinsale woman's death now a murder probe

Tommy Moyles' 2025 farming outlook


IN LIFE
Kinsale Youth Community Service needs support


IN SPORT

Battle for Beamish Cup to kick off

O'Donovan Rossa ladies celebrate 2024 success

 

