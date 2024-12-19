Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: Sophie’s Schull friends mark her anniversary; St Vincent de Paul’s services are needed more than ever; Lisheen legend Paul O'Donovan crowned RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year

December 19th, 2024 7:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: Sophie’s Schull friends mark her anniversary; St Vincent de Paul’s services are needed more than ever; Lisheen legend Paul O'Donovan crowned RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year Image

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now

IN NEWS

Sophie's Schull friends mark her anniversary

Feedback on West Cork Greenway published

Recalling Stephen's Day of old in Beara

Bantry lifeboat house plan is launched

Schull writer's novel set during the famine

Fishing rep warns new quotas leave sector in crisis

 

IN LIFE

The poverty crisis means St Vincent de Paul’s services are needed more than ever

 

IN SPORT

Lisheen legend Paul O'Donovan crowned RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year

Heartbreak for Beara footballers in U21 Cork final

 

