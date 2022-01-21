What would you do if you won the Lotto?

The €19m Lotto jackpot went to Mayo, but Louise Forsyth, front of house co-ordinator at Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre, had her wishlist ready if her numbers came up!

Do you play the lotto?

I’m not a regular lotto player. Although I do often say if I won the lotto I would.... So I should really do it more often! Maybe I’ll start a syndicate at work or something.

Did you buy a ticket for last weekend’s €19m draw?

I did buy a ticket for the draw, once I remembered I could do it online. My husband had kept asking me to buy one and I kept forgetting when I went to the shops. Luckily I took a screenshot of the ticket as I couldn’t log in to my account to check the results. Not a winner though sadly.

What would you have done if your numbers came out?

I would buy new cars and houses for my whole family. Buying a house in the city for my son and his friends to live in while they are at college would be top of my list as it’s so expensive and hard to find accommodation. Oh the list goes on! I think it would scare me a little having that much money, but it would be lovely too not to have to worry. I love my job so would continue working, perhaps after a nice long holiday somewhere warm and slightly different to West Cork, where I love living.