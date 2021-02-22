Wet and windy weather forecast for West Cork

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange rainfall warning with very heavy rain forecast for Monday night and Tuesday for Cork County.

With rainfall totals of 50 to 80mm forecasted – and even higher levels likely in mountainous regions – the Council said it is likely to cause further river and surface water flooding.

The problem will be compounded by the fact that the ground conditions are already saturated, a situation which will elevate river and groundwater levels.

Cork County Council’s severe weather assessment team met on Monday morning to finalise arrangements and a spokesperson confirmed that crews have been deployed to several known risk locations throughout the county.

The local authority will continue to monitor the situation and convene, as required, over the next 48 hours. Updates will be provided on www.corkcoco.ie and on the Council’s social media channels @Corkcoco.

Met Éireann predicted that Monday night will be ‘very wet and windy with heavy and persistent rain bringing a risk of localised flooding.’

The metrological service said, ‘Winds will increase overnight, with strong to near gale force southeast to south winds, reaching gale force on coasts, with lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees, becoming milder overnight.’

Tomorrow, Tuesday, February 23rd, will also be a wet and windy day with further spells of heavy rain and the continued risk of localised flooding.

Met Éireann said there will be ‘strong and gusty southerly winds, reaching near gale to gale force on coasts, with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

Meanwhile, Council crews are out today clearing inlets and gullies throughout the county. Sandbags and pumping arrangements have also been put in place across several locations in known problem spots.

The Council also asked property owners to 'take precautions' in low-lying areas or areas that are susceptible to flooding.

Road users are advised to exercise extreme caution as driving conditions may be hazardous with surface flooding possible or fallen trees and branches.

Motorists have been advised to avoid driving through flowing, or standing water; to exercise caution during heavy rain; and to be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.

Cork County Hall will be closed to the public tomorrow, Tuesday – and potentially Wednesday – as a precaution due to the risk of flooding in the catchment area of the River Lee.

Sightings of fallen trees, flooding and road damage should be reported to the Council’s emergency out of hours number 021 4800048.

In the event of disruption to power supply, people should contact ESB Networks at 1850 372 999.

Fallen or grounded wires should be avoided and the ESB should be notified regarding the location of fallen wires. In the event of disruption to water supply, Irish Water can be contacted at 1850 278 278.