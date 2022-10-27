West Cork strays urgently need foster homes

A STRAY dog who is ‘petrified of people’ needs a loving home after being found in West Cork.

Polo is a three-year-old collie who was found alone and scared, with a frayed rope tied around his neck.

Currently in the care of animal charity Dogs Trust Ireland, Polo was found when he was two, and his fear of people at such a young age indicates that he didn’t have the best start in life.

‘Dogs like Polo are the reason why we knew we needed to expand our operations more locally across the country,’ said Eimear Cassidy, regional rehoming manager. ‘His fear of people is gradually improving, and through patience and love he is learning that he doesn’t need to be afraid anymore.’

‘Polo loves dogs and he’s most confident in the company of another dog who will help him settle into a home environment.’

The charity is appealing for dog-lovers to come forward to offer their homes to foster dogs like Polo.

Once he finds a home Polo can look forward to recovering further, just as lurcher Shay is with his new family.

Shay was unwanted and unloved at a young age and was placed in a local authority pound at just eight months old. When no owner came forward to reclaim him, he was transferred into the care of Dogs Trust Ireland in search of a loving home.

After a year of searching for his forever family and staying in a foster home, a family from Cork fell in love with him and decided they couldn’t part with him. Shay is now a proud Corkonian who celebrated his second birthday in style in the rebel county.

‘We have him three months now and couldn’t be happier,’ said Casey Turkington, Shay’s owner. ‘The previous foster family who had him did a great job, so we didn’t have to toilet train or house train him which was fantastic.’

‘He is such a good boy and has fitted into our lives perfectly. We absolutely adore him. He has settled in so well.’

Foster families are essential to Dogs Trust, as they not only help a dog learn what a loving home environment is, but they also free up kennel space so, when you foster one dog, you are helping two.

They are pleading for more foster families to come forward due to depleting numbers. If you have time, and space to help local dogs, contact Dogs Trust via [email protected].