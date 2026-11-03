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ASTI vote for strike action next week

November 3rd, 2026 9:44 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

ASTI vote for strike action next week Image
Teachers from Mount St. Michael School, Rosscarbery on the picket line at last month's strike. Picture: Andy Gibson.

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The ASTI have voted to sanction a second strike day for next Thursday, November 12.

The ASTI Standing Committee held an emergency meeting yesterday afternoon and voted unanimously to sanction a second day of strike action in their pursuit of a credible public service pay deal.

This action will take place on Thursday, November 12 alongside members of other public service unions affiliated to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) and follows on from the first strike last month.

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In addition to this, further escalation of the Industrial Action Directive will be considered by Standing Committee over the coming week with a view to escalating further on Monday, November 16 2026.

 

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