West Cork restaurants to celebrate World Vegan Day

WEST Cork restaurants and cafes will be encouraging customers to go vegan on November 1st as part of a new initiative to celebrate World Vegan Day.

A number of eateries across West Cork will be offering at least one vegan 'special of the day', and many will continue to serve vegan options for the rest of November and beyond.

Over 150 restaurants will be participating across Ireland, with local establishments embracing vegan food in Clonakilty, Skibbereen, Ballydehob, Rosscarbery and Kinsale.

The project is being driven by the group Full Irish Vegan, who want to encourage more people to sample the wide range of vegan cuisine available in Ireland.

Lucy Glendinning, a spokesperson for the Full Irish Vegan group, said that they were delighted with the interest shown to date. ‘The initiative has grown far beyond our expectations for our first year,' she said.

This year sees the first formal celebration of World Vegan Day in Ireland since its inception in 1994, and veganism is becoming more and more popular amid climate change concerns and animal rights issues.

The number of vegan products on the shelves has risen dramatically in recent years, and there are now over 20 Irish businesses producing food solely for the vegan market.

'We are blown away by the enthusiasm from restaurants across the country,' said Glendenning. 'We know the Irish public will really enjoy all the many delicious vegan options on offer that day.'

The West Cork restaurants participating: Clonakilty Tea Shop, Antiquity café @ The Timetraveller's Bookshop, Budd's Restaurant, Pilgrim's, Oasis Arts Café, The Riverside Café, Café on the Lane, Oak Fire Pizza, Trident Hotel.

For a full list of restaurants and details of their special dishes and more, click here.