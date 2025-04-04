West Cork pupils vying for environmental prize

STUDENTS from Bandon, Kinsale and Macroom recently competed in the semi-finals of a competition designed to encourage creative environmental solutions.

Young activists from St Mary’s Secondary School in Macroom, Kinsale Community School, and Árdscoil Uí Urmoltaigh, Bandon joined other young people from schools and youth groups across Munster in the regional semi-finals of the ECO-UNESCO Young Environmentalist Awards at the Old Cork Waterworks Experience on the Lee Road in Cork city.

The all-Ireland programme recognises the work of young people who have taken environmental action in their school or community, and come up with creative solutions to solve environmental issues.

The students were competing to win place in the final of the Young Environmentalist Awards in Dublin in May; while the successful schools will be announced in early April.

Elaine Nevin, national director of ECO-UNESCO, said that the passion and problem-solving initiative of these young people’s projects ‘offers great hope for the fight against climate change and reminds us that we can all play our part, from a community to a national level.

‘We are excited to see who makes the final and look forward to crowning winners across 30 junior and senior level categories in May.

‘Regardless, the real winner is the future of climate activism, in the safe hands of these incredibly bright young people.’