West Cork producers shine on Blas shortlist

A HOST of producers from West Cork have been shortlisted for the 2024 Blas na hÉireann food awards.

Now in its 17th year, the 2024 awards take place in Dingle from Thursday October 3rd to Saturday October 5th. The judges received more than 3,000 entries, and more than 50 businesses from Co Cork have been shortlisted for the final, with judging taking place in June and July.

‘I am delighted to see that Cork has 50 finalist producers in the Blas na hÉireann awards this year, showcasing a fantastic array of locally produced food and drink available,’ said Deirdre O’Mahony, of Cork Local Enterprise Offices. ‘The Blas na hÉireann awards are a celebration of best in class for these food businesses.’

The 50 finalists shortlisted include are Bakestone Cafe & Pantry, Bandon Vale, Bantry Bay Seafoods, Barry Fitzgerald Butchers Ltd, Beara Distillery Ltd, Blackwater Honey, Carbery Group, Clóna Dairy Products Ltd., Clonakilty Gluten Free Kitchen, Cowboy Dust, Cully & Sully, Follain, Fudge Delights, Gloun Cross Dairy, Hassetts Bakers & Confectioners, Horgan’s Delicatessen Supplies, Irish Yogurts Clonakilty, Joe’s Farm Crisps, Keohane Seafoods, Kepak, Kinsale Mead Co, Kinsale Spirit, M & T O Donovan, Macarons Studio, Macroom Buffalo Cheese Products Ltd, Malay Kitchen, McCarthy’s of Kanturk, North Cork Creameries, O’Keeffes Bakery/ Irish Country Cuisine, On The Pigs Back (La charcuterie Irlandaise), Original 7 Beverage Co, OTOFU, Rebel City Distillery, Regale Biscuits, Ryes & Shine, Sage2goLtd, Second Street Bakeshop, Shannonvale, Silver Pail Dairy, Skeaghanore West Cork farm, St Patrick’s Distillery, Stonewell Cider, The Good Fish Company, The Lost Valley Dairy, The Sibly Food Company, Tom Durcan Meats Ltd, Tongue tied hot sauce, Toons Bridge Dairy, Velo Coffee Roasters and Wildberry Bakery.

Blas na hÉireann chair Artie Clifford started the awards after 30 years in the food industry to celebrate the food and drink being produced on the island of Ireland. ‘It continues to delight me the number of new producers entering each year along with so many familiar faces returning year on year. We are an island of phenomenal producers and should be very proud of that,’ said Artie.