West Cork pesticide users urged to avoid water contamination

Pesticide users in West Cork are being urged to stay vigilant as the spraying season winds down, a group has said.

One drop can contaminate drinking water sources, the National Pesticides and Drinking Water Action Group (NPDWAG) has warned.

Although spraying declines towards the end of the year, wetter autumn conditions can increase the risk of pesticides entering rivers, streams and groundwater, the group said.

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Ireland has reduced pesticide exceedances in drinking water by more than 50% since the NPDWAG was established in 2017, but continued care is essential.

Its chairperson Dr Aidan Moody said users should consider whether pesticides are needed and, where they are, follow best practice to protect water supplies, biodiversity and ecosystems.

Uisce Éireann’s Dr Patrick O’Sullivan said: 'Experience shows that pesticide exceedances can still occur outside the main spraying season, particularly during the autumn months.'

He added: 'By following best practice and taking extra care near watercourses, pesticide users can help protect drinking water and build on the significant progress achieved in recent years.'

Pesticide users are reminded to:

- use pesticides only when necessary and follow the product label

- observe buffer zones near watercourses, drains, wells and springs

- avoid spraying when rain is forecast within 48 hours

- store and dispose of pesticides and containers safely

- prevent spills and never fill or wash sprayers near drains or watercourses

- never fill a sprayer directly from a river or stream

- note that MCPA products must not be used from late September or late October, depending on the product, until early March