West Cork lawyer welcomes release of businessman O’Halloran from detention in China

THE release of Irishman Richard O’Halloran from his detention in China has been warmly welcomed by his friend, Goleen lawyer Michael Kingston.

Mr Kingston had been helping the O’Halloran family behind the scenes, in an attempt to secure the release of businessman Mr O’Halloran, who been in China since 2019.

He had gone to Asia in a bid to resolve a legal problem involving his employer, an aircraft leasing firm.

‘I am delighted I could play a role in his release,’ said Mr Kingston, who went to college with Mr O’Halloran, and had been helping the family by lobbying the Chinese government and Irish politicians to have Mr O’Halloran released.

‘He is just boarding a plane now as we speak,’ Mr Kingston, a renowned maritime lawyer, told The Southern Star this lunchtime. ‘I have just spoken to his brother who thanked me for my input. It was a long battle but I am so thrilled with the positive outcome today.’