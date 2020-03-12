West Cork law and business student wins UCC award

A FINAL year law and business student at UCC and Glengariff native, has won a prize at UCC’s College of Business and Law annual work placement awards.

Eoghan McElhinney was nominated for his successful work placement in the legal team in Heineken Ireland. This placement was undertaken as part of Eoghan’s studies on the BCL (law and business) degree programme at the UCC School of Law.

Eoghan’s nominator at Heineken Ireland praised his ability and eagerness to handle complex tasks, noting: ‘Eoghan was a source, not only of good legal knowledge, but he also demonstrated an excellent ability to apply that legal knowledge to new commercial situations in creative ways – a key skill for an inhouse legal team. He has been a pleasure to work with, and his ever-sunny disposition and sense of humour are missed by all who worked with him.’

Eoghan said: ‘I am extremely grateful to both the School of Law and Heineken Ireland for this award. My placement was a wholly positive experience and a hugely beneficial aspect of my college education. It gave me an insight into the legal profession, and excited me for a career after college life. In our education, we develop a level of discipline, self-motivation and work ethic that has us well equipped for the working world, and this experience has shown that we, as UCC students, are being excellently prepared for a career in law.

‘The fact that the placement was a graded final year module in BCL (law and business) shows the emphasis that is being placed on these experiences, and their benefits are immeasurable.

‘Being nominated and subsequently presented with this award was a great bonus to what was already a wonderful experience.’

