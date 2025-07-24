Dutch national refused bail over Clonakilty stabbing

A DUTCH national who gardaí claim stabbed a man in Clonakilty on Tuesday night has been refused bail and remanded in custody.

Bas Mulders (54) of 12 Western Road, Clonakilty appeared before Judge Joanne Carroll at Bantry District Court this morning where he was charged with assault causing serious harm as well as producing an article in the course of a dispute.

The court heard that the accused was arrested at his home on Tuesday evening July 22nd and charged with the offences the following day, where he made no reply after the charges were put to him.

The court heard that the alleged injured party is currently in a stable condition at CUH.

Det Gda Peter Nolan of Clonakilty Garda Station said gardaí were objecting to the accused being released on bail due to the seriousness of the charges and their fear that he could intimidate the injured party or a witness who gave a statement to gardaí regarding the alleged assault.

Det Gda Nolan also said there was a risk that the accused, who is from the Netherlands originally, could flee the jurisdiction.

Defence solicitor Flor Murphy, who sought bail for Mr Mulders, said his client has been living in Ireland for 22 years and was denying the alleged charges against him.

However, Judge Carroll refused to grant the accused bail saying there was a real risk that he could interfere with the alleged injured party or the witness who made a statement to gardaí.

She remanded him in custody to appear at Bandon District Court on Monday July 28th and granted free legal aid to Mr Murphy.