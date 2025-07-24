News

West Cork shoppers savviest online

July 24th, 2025 3:07 PM

West Cork shoppers savviest online Image

Share this article

WEST CORK shoppers have emerged as among the savviest consumers in Ireland when it comes to snapping up a bargain online.

An impressive 84% feel they get satisfaction from securing great deals according to new research by HarrisX for Amazon, compared to 80% or less for most other counties.

Demonstrating strong confidence, 70% of West Cork residents relish the thrill of catching deals before products sell out.

They are notably value-conscious, with 58% believing in the long-term financial benefits of memberships, and they show stronger loyalty engagement, with 62% feeling rewarded for their loyalty (exceeding the national average of 60%).

The research also reveals that Cork shoppers are strategic in their shopping approach, with half (50%) taking advantage of sales events and 48% valuing exclusive discounts.

Amazon.ie has teamed up with consultant psychologist Dr Clodagh Campbell (aka The Wellness Psychologist) to categorise different shopping personalities.

Whether you’re a list-maker, gift-giver or deal-hunter, chances are you’ll see yourself in the planner (painstaking in their research); the gifter (thoughtful and experiences joy from shopping for others); the spontaneous shopper (enjoys browsing with no set agenda); or the competitive shopper (thrives on securing the best value).

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended