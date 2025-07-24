West Cork shoppers savviest online

WEST CORK shoppers have emerged as among the savviest consumers in Ireland when it comes to snapping up a bargain online.

An impressive 84% feel they get satisfaction from securing great deals according to new research by HarrisX for Amazon, compared to 80% or less for most other counties.

Demonstrating strong confidence, 70% of West Cork residents relish the thrill of catching deals before products sell out.

They are notably value-conscious, with 58% believing in the long-term financial benefits of memberships, and they show stronger loyalty engagement, with 62% feeling rewarded for their loyalty (exceeding the national average of 60%).

The research also reveals that Cork shoppers are strategic in their shopping approach, with half (50%) taking advantage of sales events and 48% valuing exclusive discounts.

Amazon.ie has teamed up with consultant psychologist Dr Clodagh Campbell (aka The Wellness Psychologist) to categorise different shopping personalities.

Whether you’re a list-maker, gift-giver or deal-hunter, chances are you’ll see yourself in the planner (painstaking in their research); the gifter (thoughtful and experiences joy from shopping for others); the spontaneous shopper (enjoys browsing with no set agenda); or the competitive shopper (thrives on securing the best value).