Minister for Agriculture launches new West Cork farm stakeholder group

A new group to support the agricultural sector in West Cork, ‘West Cork Agri Matters’, was launched this evening by the Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon TD on the Cullinane family farm in Ballineen.

The group, which follows on from a previous commitment made by Senator Noel O’Donovan to form such an initiative, comprises of a broad range of individuals involved in various aspects of the agriculture sector.

Farmers of different sizes and types, veterinary, farm advisory, taxation, Macra etc. are all represented in the new group.

At the launch, O’Donovan expressed how ‘farming is still the backbone of many of our local communities in West Cork, however the industry is entering uncertain and challenging times.’

‘This “think tank” has a common purpose: to promote, support and develop the agricultural sector in West Cork. This will be achieved by combining both on-the-ground everyday lived experience on our farms, with the expertise of the professional services involved in the industry.’

‘”West Cork Agri Matters” will be solutions-driven, and will not be afraid to think “outside the box” in terms of its recommendations and advice to the decision and policy makers.’