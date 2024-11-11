West Cork is ‘obvious’ place for special school

WEST Cork is the obvious location for the special school set to be established in the county in 2025.

That’s according to Social Democrat Leader Holly Cairns who highlighted how this is the only area in Cork which is not currently served by a special school.

Minister Norma Foley announced five new special schools will be established in counties Cork, Dublin (two), Monaghan and Tipperary to cater for children and young people with complex special education needs up to 18 years of age.

‘The need for a special school in Cork South West is an issue I have been raising consistently with various Ministers since my election,’ said Deputy Cairns.

‘There are many children in Cork South West who have been forced to travel into Cork city to receive appropriate education in special schools or special classes, and official numbers only scratch the surface of the level of need, as children who are currently not receiving appropriate supports in their current school are not included in any official statistics.

‘It is of huge concern that children in Cork South West must travel long distances to attend special schools and classes, arriving in schools already tired and not in a state conducive to learning,’ she said.

Three West Cork mums who are campaigning for the area’s first special school to be established previously identified 60 children from the region who would benefit from the facility. By forcing disabled children to attend schools outside their local areas in order to receive the supports they need, children are being denied opportunities to make friends and connections within their own communities, Deputy Cairns pointed out.

‘This has a big impact on children’s social life outside of school.’

Fine Gael election candidate Sen Tim Lombard said that he has consistently raised the need for a special school for Cork South West.

‘In March 2023, I invited Laura and Ray O’Mahony to come to Leinster House and contribute to the special meeting of the Joint Committee on Autism.

‘At that meeting Laura spoke on behalf of the families of the children from west of Bandon who travel to special schools in the city currently,’ he said. ‘The geography of this region means that these children are spending hours travelling to the nearest school appropriate to their needs which are all based in Cork city.

‘I will certainly continue to make the strong case for this new school to be located in Cork South West,’ said Sen Lombard.