West Cork hops into Easter with library exhibits

Exhibitions and special Easter-themed kids’ days are planned for libraries across West Cork, including an autism-friendly arts and crafts morning at Bandon library, which is scheduled for Wednesday April 16th from 10am for children over the age of six.

A drop-in arts and crafts for kids takes place in the same venue on Friday, April 25th and the next day a ‘Match Attax’ card trading session takes place, again in Bandon library, on Saturday April 26th from 2pm to 4pm.

Junior traders are invited to come and trade their unneeded Match Attax cards, and enhance their own collections with some new additions.

Meanwhile, in Skibbereen library an egg-static egg-stravaganza Easter egg-themed crafting workshop will take place for children aged six to 12 years old on Wednesday April 16th from 4pm.

On the same day, from 3.30pm, Dunmanway library is hosting an Easter crafts and fun scavenger hunt. No booking required, and it is suitable for all ages.

During April, several exhibitions are being hosted in libraries across the region.

Bandon library are hosting Tomás Markey’s ‘Blue Horizons’ exhibition, while the efforts of Bandon’s Handy Hands Craft Group can also be seen at the library.

The group were challenged by the Bandon Tidy Towns Group to make creations from materials which would otherwise have been discarded, and the fruits of their labour can be inspected at the library.

Skibbereen library, meanwhile, is hosting an exhibition showcasing the talent of the Drawing, Painting, and Textile Level 4 Learners from the local Cork College of FET.

The exhibition will be on display at Skibbereen Library throughout the month of April, and all are invited to stop by and explore the creative work of the talented students.

Finally, in Kinsale library, the exhibition ‘Through her Eyes’ by Emma Jacobs is currently on show. Ms Jacobs is a Cork-based visual artist, specialising in oil painting in a contemporary realism style.