West Cork Garden Trail is again welcoming visitors

IT’S not just garden centres that opened for business this week, some members of the West Cork Garden Trail are welcoming visitors, too.

Harry Sexton – secretary of the organisation that represents the 27 gardens featured in the trail – confirmed that four opened on Monday, with loads more to follow in the weeks ahead.

Bantry House Garden, Inish Beg Garden, Pinetree Lodge Garden and Blarney Castle and Garden, all opened on Monday in accordance with strict Covid-19 physical distancing guidelines.

According to Harry, people are itching to get out into the great outdoors. ‘They have been starved of things to do, and public gardens offer a great – and safe – place to visit.

‘The fact that the weather was good over the last number of weeks has helped to ensure that all the gardens are all looking beautiful. They’ve never looked better because, during lockdown, the owners have had nothing but time to give them the care and attention they deserve,’ he said.

During lockdown, homeowners have also renewed interest in their own gardens and Harry suggested: ‘That’s another reason to go visit public gardens because they are a great source of inspiration.’

Marie Wiseman – whose father, Eugene, has Carraig Abhainn Garden in Durrus – has been appointed to manage the trail’s social media profile, and Harry confirmed that people can check out the Southern Star Facebook page for further updates.