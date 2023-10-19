West Cork Fine Gael duo in rural business briefing with Taoiseach

WEST Cork Fine Gael local election candidates, Noel O’Donovan and Cllr Marie O’Sullivan were flying the rural business flag for the region at a recent Fine Gael SME event held in Waterford.

Attendees had round table discussions with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and government ministers on issues facing rural businesses and on possible business opportunities.

‘As employment figures and national budget surpluses reach record highs, it’s important to acknowledge the work of small businesses, both urban and rural, who contribute so much to our collective success,’ said Mr O’Donovan, who runs O’Reilly’s Londis in Rosscarbery with his family.

Mr O’Donovan, who was a former councillor before joining An Garda Síochána, was recently selected to stand for Fine Gael in next year’s local elections in the Skibbereen Local Electoral Area (LEA) and says indigenous West Cork businesses are the backbone to the local economy.

‘While the economy nationally is on a high, challenges, barriers and indeed frustrations still exist to doing business at a local level. I feel this event was beneficial to bring these concerns to the heard of the government.’