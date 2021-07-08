West Cork Farming Awards are back - bigger and better for 2021

Seventh year of awards sees a new award category, a new judge, new prizes and new sponsors

This year, just like 2020, has been another unusual one to say the least. Once again many regular events in the farming calendar such as agricultural shows, tractor runs, threshing and the National Ploughing Championships have had to be cancelled or are currently yet to be confirmed due to the Covid situation.

There is however a much more positive and upbeat feeling around generally than this time last year.

The vital work of farming and agri-business in general never stops though and that’s why once again we want to recognise and celebrate the endeavours and achievements of dedicated people across our region through the seventh West Cork Farming Awards run by The Southern Star in conjunction with the Celtic Ross Hotel.

We are seeking nominations in the usual way and we hope that we can hold some form of safe, gala awards ceremony in Autumn this year at The Celtic Ross Hotel as restrictions continue to ease and vaccination levels increase further.

Nominate someone you know

Nominations can be made via www.southernstar.ie/farmingawards

The closing date for receipt of entries is Friday 13th August. If entering by post they should be sent to: West Cork Farming Awards, Southern Star, Ilen Street, Skibbereen, Co. Cork.

Awards Categories

This year we are excited to announce a new award category, ‘Sustainability’ which has been introduced to reflect the ongoing, vital focus these days on careful custodianship of farmland and the environment by the farming community.

There are six categories in which the general public gets to make nominations, as follows:

Young Farmer of the Year

Diversification award

Dairy Farmer of the Year

Drystock Farmer of the Year

Sustainability award

Hall of Fame award

And there will again be a special Judges’ Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Farming Community, sponsored by Hodnett Forde Property Services, Clonakilty.

What to do next

Having chosen the category on the entry form for which you wish to make a nomination, tell us briefly why you think the person is deserving of this award, but make sure you tell the person you are nominating in case they do not wish to let their name go forward for consideration. People may also nominate themselves.

If you have any enquiries, call us on 028-21200. Nominations are being accepted now and we would encourage people to get them in to us early as we will be profiling the shortlisted nominees in each of the categories in these West Cork Farming & Fisheries pages in The Southern Star from the beginning of September.

Sponsors

Thank you for the continued sponsorship of our existing sponsors who have supported these awards for several years.

We’d also like to welcome on board three new sponsors too for 2021.

Carbery as sponsor of the new Sustainability award category.

Five Farms Liqueur as sponsor of the gala, awards meal at The Celtic Ross Hotel.

Prizes

Each category winner will receive:

• A specially commissioned trophy.

• A certificate.

• A prize to the value of €500.

The judging panel

We’re delighted to welcome Caroline Murphy of West Cork Eggs onto the judging panel for this year. We’re also very grateful for the continued time and expertise that is brought by our other judges; Tom Curran, regional manager of Teagasc Cork West; JJ Walsh, business advisor and John Buckley, dairy farmer and former Macra Young Farmer of the Year.

The judging panel will be chaired by Seán Mahon, managing director of The Southern Star. The decisions of the judges will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

New prizes

Nominate someone and win a ‘Relaxation Weekend’ at The Celtic Ross Hotel!

We know that farming families don’t get many chances for a break so as part of this year’s awards programme everyone that nominates someone for an award will be entered into a draw and the lucky winner will win the following prize at The Celtic Ross Hotel for 2 people… dinner, bed and breakfast for 1 night plus 2x spa treatments plus use of leisure facilities.

Teagasc Tech Support Contract

This year Teagasc Cork West is kindly sponsoring a free Technology Advisory Contract for a period of 12 months. This will include a technical farm visit, unlimited phone and office consultations for technical advice and scheme support.