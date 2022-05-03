West Cork Farming Awards announce new headline sponsor is agri group Ifac

AGRI advisory organisation Ifac is delighted to be the headline sponsor of this year’s Southern Star and Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Farming Awards.

As accountants and advisors to farmers and agri-businesses for over 45 years, Ifac has a strong connection to farming communities across Ireland.

‘We understand the hard work and long hours that go into running a farm, and we are proud to join The Southern Star and Celtic Ross Hotel in honouring those who have excelled this past year,’ said Gearoid Condon, partner, Ifac.

‘Farming and agriculture are at the heart of our country, producing enough food to not only feed ourselves, but also people around the world. Our markets and demand are constantly growing, and to meet this our farmers are working to improve efficiencies and do so sustainably. This is no easy task, and we believe that the recognition provided by these awards is important, not only for the individual farmers who are shortlisted, but for the sector as a whole,’ he added. He described the past year as a ‘tumultuous’ one for farmers.

‘Having worked through the Covid-19 crisis, supporting each other through an unprecedented and isolating challenge, 2022 saw more uncertainty arise – from rising input costs, including fertiliser, feed and energy, to the crisis in Ukraine. Yet, in other ways, it is an exciting time as we venture into new markets and see advancements in technology which can improve, not only efficiencies on-farm, but also quality of life. Our teams in Cork and across Ireland have seen opportunities arising for our clients in diversification and renewables, paving paths for new income streams for the years ahead,’ he said.

‘We have offices and expert advisors based in Bandon, Blarney and Skibbereen, so we’re at the heart of the farming and SME community in West Cork. We’re well placed to provide the guidance farmers and businesses need to face challenges, with the shared goal of creating sustainable and profitable businesses. From accountancy and tax advice to succession planning and business structure, our experts are here to help,’ Gearoid concluded.

Sean Mahon, managing director of The Southern Star added: ‘We’re delighted to have Ifac as headline sponsor for these important awards which are now in their eighth year. These awards are all about recognising and celebrating the people that make West Cork farming and agriculture great. We look forward to working with Ifac and all our other awards sponsors to continue promoting and supporting West Cork farming.’

• See next week’s Southern Star for coverage from the launch of this year’s farming awards, along with full details on how to enter.