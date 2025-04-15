West Cork district courts get first-ever female judge

JUDGE Joanne Carroll has been assigned the role of the new judge to preside over West Cork (District Court 18), and so becomes the first ever female judge to preside over West Cork’s district courts.

The Government recently made the announcement on this judicial assignment along with two other announcements.

Judge Carroll, who is currently presiding in the district courts in Cork city, will now preside over the district courts in Bandon, Clonakilty, Bantry, Skibbereen and Macroom following the retirement of Judge James McNulty late last year.

He served as district court judge in West Cork for 19 years.

Since Judge McNulty’s retirement, visiting judges have been presiding at the various district courts in West Cork.

Judge Carroll qualified as a barrister in 1992 and is a graduate of the King’s Inns having graduated in European Studies in 1985.

She was appointed junior counsel in 1992.

It is expected that Judge Carroll will take up her new role next month.