Next steps on Bandon bypass by end of year

A PUBLIC consultation on proposed route options for the long awaited N71 Southern extension to the Bandon Relief Road will be held by the end of this year, according to Cork County Council.

Last February, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) allocated €450,000 towards the next phase of the Bandon Relief Road Project.

A spokesperson for Cork County Council said that technical advisors have been appointed to progress phase two of the N71 Southern Extension to Bandon Relief Road, which is the route options selection.

‘It is envisaged that a public consultation will be held towards the end of 2025 or early 2026 on the proposed route options.’

Cork South West Fianna Fáil TD and Junior Heritage Minister Christopher O’Sullivan previously said that this next phase of the Bandon Relief Road project would involve bridging the R603 (Bandon – Kilbrittain road) to remove the steep gradient there as well as the construction of 2.5km of a new single carriageway to meet the N71 to the west of Bandon.

He said that project would bypass the steep downhill gradient, roundabouts and priority junctions in the built-up area of Bandon.

Last October Deputy O’Sullivan called on the government to spend a portion of the €14bn Apple tax money on the completion of the N71 Bandon Southern Relief road, pointing out that the extension is seen as a key part of the region’s infrastructure but is ‘still only partially complete.’

Meanwhile, business owners and members of the public were in celebratory mood last Friday at South Main Street reopened ahead of schedule following a major revamp as part of the Bandon TPREP (Town Public Realm Enhancement Plan).

The revamp of South Main Street, which saw it closed for July and August, includes paved pedestrian crossings, a new road surface as well as planting in areas and was overseen by OD Civil Engineering, who were thanked by many locals for completing the works in time.