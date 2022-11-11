West Cork crafts on show at Glucksman Craft and Design Fair

WEST Cork artists will be showcasing their talents over the weekend at this year's Glucksman Craft and Design Fair.

The award-winning gallery in the grounds of University College Cork will play host to over 50 designers and craft artists, giving people the opportunity to support local artists and buy Irish-made gifts for Christmas this year.

West Cork will be well represented at the fair with nine artists set to showcase their wares.

There is a special focus this year on sustainably made items to suits all ages, budgets and styles - something which is evident from the items on offer from West Cork creators.

Wild Wool Way - run by Michelle O'Driscoll, from Enniskeane - creates patterns and supplies the materials needed for punch needle craft, taking inspiration from nature.

Christina Shroder is based in Clonakilty and creates crochet baskets, bags and other beautiful yet practical pieces using only eco-friendly materials.

Another Clonakilty resident, Kata O'Donovan, is the creator of Cotton Caterpillars - an ethical Irish brand which creates comfortable clothing with organic cotton, so it doesn't irritate skin.

Anthony Scannell, creator of Coppiceworks, produces handmade wooden products from wood grown exclusively in Cork, using the ancient process of coppicing to harvest wood from trees without the need to cut them down.

Other stalls will include art and illustrations from Monica Fergus, Fiona Foley and Aleksandra Winiarska-Fitzpatrick, while Baltimore artist Charlie de Lacey will showcase her work with roses that have been preserved in works of art on the finest silk.

Glucksman director Fiona Kearney said: 'We are delighted to present our audiences with an opportunity to meet the makers, acquire unique gifts and shop local this festive season. This year, we will recognise the innovation and creativity of participants through a number of special awards to be announced on our opening night Friday, November 11th.'

The fair will be open on Friday from 1-7pm, Saturday from 10am-6pm, and Sunday from 11am-5pm.

An admission fee of €5 is in place to support the gallery's work with local communities.

For more information, visit the Glucksman's website.