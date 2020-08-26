West Cork counts the cost of yet more flooding; Cllr Paul Hayes on giving up the booze; My night in Old Head luxury; Darragh McElhinney's stunning 5000m win; Beamish Cup final preview; WIN a 2 night family B&B break plus dinner at Trinity City Hotel Dublin

In this week's Southern Star
In News:
• West Cork counts the cost of yet more flooding
• The famous – and very exclusive – golf suites at the Old Head of Kinsale have recently undergone a very sophisticated facelift and Emma Connolly got a sneak peek
In Sport:
• Darragh McElhinney's stunning 5000m win at the Irish senior championship was one of four gold medals won by West Cork athletes
• Clon ladies through to county fina
• Courceys end Newcestown adventure
• Beamish Cup final preview
In Life & Community:
• When local independent Cllr Paul Hayes decided to quit alcohol he had no idea he was facing the most challenging stretch of his political career
PLUS:
