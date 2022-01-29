West Cork claiming another link to the Beijing Olympics

THERE will be a little bit of West Cork travelling at speeds over 130kpm on a skeleton bobsled at the Winter Olympics which gets underway in Beijing next week.

Brogan Crowley, whose grandfather Sonny Crowley hailed from Colomane outside Bantry, is preparing to compete at the skeleton bobsled event in Beijing following her selection for Team GB.

Brogan, or ‘BroCro’ as she is known to her team mates, said she was delighted to be selected and was looking forward to getting to Beijing next week.

‘It’s been a crazy journey, but my childhood dream of becoming an Olympian is actually happening,’ Brogan said.

At the start of the 2021/22 season Brogan had six World Cup appearances to her name, with her finish position improving on each occasion.

Travelling head-first on her skeleton bobsled down a frozen track, Brogan experiences accelerations of up to 5g and will reach speeds over 130km/h (81mph) in Beijing after the Games get underway on Friday February 4th.

Brogan’s grandaunt and her many second cousins in Skibbereen, Durrus, Bantry and Colomane will all be cheering her on over the coming weeks, hoping she will bring yet another Olympic medal to West Cork.