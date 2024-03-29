News

West Cork brigades to attend dwelling fire at Baltimore

March 29th, 2024 8:38 PM

By Jackie Keogh

Four units from Skibbereen and Schull are travelling to Baltimore to attend a fire in a dwelling.

Share this article

Fire fighters from Skibbereen and Schull are currently en route to the village of Baltimore in West Cork to attend a fire in a dwelling.

More information to follow.

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Follow the author

Recommended