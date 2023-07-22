Week-old pup signed, ‘sealed’ and delivered to Wexford sanctuary

A SEAL pup was rescued from Garinish Island last weekend and driven to the seal sanctuary in Wexford.

The pup was abandoned on the shore overnight and remained in the same place when checked the following morning. While most mother seals return, that was not the case for this deserted pup, so it was decided to rescue the seal.

Locals worked together to transport the pup in a plastic fish box from Adrigole to Bantry and eventually, after appeals were made on social media, the seal was driven to its final destination in Wexford.

A spokesperson for Seal Rescue Ireland told The Southern Star that the pup is doing a bit better this week but is still recovering from an infection in his umbilical cord.

She said this seal is only a week old and it is a common seal, a breed which is more delicate, so she believes it is likely that he would not have survived alone. ‘The first week or so is touch and go as their condition can deteriorate so fast,’ she explained. However, the pup is on antibiotics and being monitored by the seal rescue group.