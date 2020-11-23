Webinar tomorrow night on working from home - then and now

A WEBINAR on remote working and its place in Irish business will take place this week.

Ireland, like most countries, has experienced a challenging year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This has had a dramatic impact on ‘business as usual’, with many organisations having to embrace different working practices to survive the global pandemic.

This presentation, addressed by Aly Gleeson, will look at ‘teleworking’ or ’remote working’, and discuss its use in Ireland before Covid-19, including the barriers to its adoption, and the potential effects of its accelerated application after the pandemic.

Aly is a technical director at PMCE, which provides expert independent engineering advice in relation to road planning and design, road safety engineering (road safety audits and road safety inspections) and traffic analysis and assessment.

She has delivered engineering design, road safety assessment, and project management in Ireland, the UK, the Middle East and New Zealand, working predominantly in the transport sector.

Aly has undertaken research into the cultural attitudes and barriers associated with the adoption of teleworking in Ireland, and has been working remotely on a full-time basis for the past 18 months.

Ronan Keane, chair of the Cork branch of Engineers Ireland said that while the current pandemic has prevented traditional 'in-room' attendance at talks, the virtual environment has allowed for a wider audience from both Engineers Ireland members and the wider community.

For example, the talk ‘From Bermuda to Ballycotton: The Curious Tale of the MV Alta’ on the ghost ship washed up outside Ballycotton, was extremely popular. Ronan said that upcoming lectures will include topics ranging from climate change to earthquake engineering and small scale renewable energy.

This week’s webinar takes place tomorrow, Tuesday, November 24th at 7pm on zoom. See details here: https://www.engineersireland.ie/Events/event/7138

Details of more events and how to become an Engineers Ireland member at www.engineersireland.ie