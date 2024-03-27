Weather warning for Cork as snow falls in March

SNOW has fallen in West Cork this morning, as Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for the county, warning of further sleet and snow showers.

The weather warning is in place until 6pm this evening, and is active for both Cork and Kerry.

The meteorological service is advising that a mix of sleet and snow showers could lead to accumulations causing disruption today.

However, according to Met Éireann, by this afternoon sunny spells will develop and the showers will become more isolated, with most of the wintry falls on high ground. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in a southerly breeze.

There have been a number of reports of snow across West Cork this morning, including in Newcestown, Kilmurry, Macroom, Dunmanway and more.

Take care when driving in slippery conditions. Got any photos? Send them to [email protected]