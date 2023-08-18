Weather warning as Storm Betty approaches West Cork

STORM Betty is on her way to West Cork, and will bring heavy winds and rain over the course of the next 24 hours, according to Met Éireann.

An orange weather warning has been issued by the weather forecaster, as severe gusts of up to 130km/hr are expected to hit the coast tonight.

The rain and wind warning is in place for Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Kilkenny, lasting from 9pm tonight until 3am.

There is also potential for flooding in coastal areas, with other potential disruptions including structural damage, falling trees, travel disruption, power outages, localised flooding and wave overtopping.

Yellow wind and rain warnings will also come into effect across the rest of the country today.