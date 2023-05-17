News

We leave Europe vulnerable

May 17th, 2023 10:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

IT is little wonder that Russian navy ships are being spotted more regularly off the Irish coast in recent months.

The story of Ireland’s deflated and downgraded navy is not a new one.

If a foreign adversary were to look at a map of Europe’s most vulnerable access points, there is no doubt the little island on the west coast of the continent would loom large in their sights.

Add our location to the fact that we do not have an adequately equipped defence force patrolling the area, and you can be sure Ireland is seen as a ‘soft target’ for any aggressor.

It is high time that Europe heeded the dangers of allowing its north west coast to be so exposed, and offered some support – whether in hardware or financial support – to protect its own back yard. 

