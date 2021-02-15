Water supply to be disrupted in Macroom on Tuesday morning

Several homes in Macroom will experience an interruption to their water supply between 9.30am and 11.30am on Tuesday February 16th, while essential works will be carried out in the town by Irish Water, who are working in partnership with Cork County Council

These works will be carried out safely while adhering to current Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

'While works are ongoing, customers on the R582 Millstreet Road, the Glenties, the Hermitage, Sally Gardens, Millbrook Avenue, The Avenue, The Walk, The Green and Ros Alainn areas will experience interruptions to their water supply between 09:30 to 11:30 on Tuesday February 16th,' said an Irish Water spokesperson.

'It may take two to three hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.'

Irish Water and Cork County Council understand the inconvenience when an outage occurs and thank customers for their patience while we carry out this essential maintenance.

Irish Water and Cork County Council regret any inconvenience caused. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the supply and service section of our website.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE Covid-19 advice and ensure frequent hand washing.